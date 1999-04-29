APPI, HealthSpan to Collaborate on Production, Marketing of Nutriceutical Products

Advanced Plant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APPI; New York) has signed a letter of intent with HealthSpan Inc. (Hermosa Beach, CA) to jointly produce, market, and sell whole plant nutriceutical products on an exclusive basis for North America.

HealthSpan will have the exclusive right to market, sell, and distribute to all markets in North America, to include the Internet marketing and sales arena, for any and all products developed by APPI on a first refusal basis. APPI will be responsible for all product development, formulation, clinicals, patents, processing, and manufacturing.

APPI develops innovative plant formulations and technology for clinical application.

HealthSpan formulates, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes products into the nutriceutical food, vitamin, and dietary aids marketplace.

For more information: Barry Clare, COO, Advanced Plant Pharmaceuticals Inc., 75 Maiden Lane 3rd Fl., New York, NY 10038. Tel: 212-402-7878. Fax: 212-402-7879. Email: appi@erols.com.