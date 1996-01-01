Dispenser Pump Source: Barnant Company

Barnant Companyt dispenser pump has a wide dispensing range designed to handle a variety of dispensing applications. The pump has the ability for automated dispensing offered by the timed pause feature. This makes the pump suitable for short run production and high-volume laboratory-scale filling operation. There are four modes of operation: continuous pump, manual dispense, single dispense and repeated dispense. It offers clockwise or counterclockwise operation for filling or aspirating tasks and the chemically-resistant pump head (molded of glass filled Noryl) has three Delrin rollers for accuracy in dispensing.

<%=company%>, 28W092 Commercial Avenue, Barrington, IL 60010. Tel: 800-637-3739. Fax: 847-381-7053.

