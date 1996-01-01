This dual input thermometer offers numerous features including J. K, T or E thermocouple curves, dual probe capability, selectable resolution and 12 button keypad for simplified set up
Barnant Companynput thermometer offers numerous features including J, K, T or E thermocouple curves, dual probe capability, selectable resolution and 12 button keypad for simplified set up. The thermometer displays minimum, maximum and differential readings simultaneously using one or two probes on selectable, multi-data LCD. It has a two point field calibration feature for offset and slope.
Features include:Accepts up to 2 thermocouple inputs and either J, K, T or E thermocouplesManually store up to 25 readings in non-volatile memoryTwo point field calibrationT1/T2 differentialAccuracy: ±0.7°F (±0.4°C) above -238.0°F (-150.0°C); plus ±0.1% of readingSealed silicone rubber keypadABS/polcarbonate impact resistant caseFold out stand for bench top operation
