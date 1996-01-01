Dual Input Thermometer Source: Barnant Company

This dual input thermometer offers numerous features including J. K, T or E thermocouple curves, dual probe capability, selectable resolution and 12 button keypad for simplified set up

Barnant Companynput thermometer offers numerous features including J, K, T or E thermocouple curves, dual probe capability, selectable resolution and 12 button keypad for simplified set up. The thermometer displays minimum, maximum and differential readings simultaneously using one or two probes on selectable, multi-data LCD. It has a two point field calibration feature for offset and slope.

Features include: Accepts up to 2 thermocouple inputs and either J, K, T or E thermocouples Manually store up to 25 readings in non-volatile memory Two point field calibration T1/T2 differential Accuracy: ±0.7°F (±0.4°C) above -238.0°F (-150.0°C); plus ±0.1% of reading Sealed silicone rubber keypad ABS/polcarbonate impact resistant case Fold out stand for bench top operation

<%=company%>, 28W092 Commercial Avenue, Barrington, IL 60010. Tel: 800-637-3739. Fax: 847-381-7053.

