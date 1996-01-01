installation, electronic test tools, ATM analyzers, industrial electronics, network troubleshooting, calibration Source: Fluke Corporation

Fluke Corporation, founded in 1948, manufactures, distributes and services electronic test tools that help get the world's work done.

Since its inception, Fluke has leveraged a unique market that crosses many borders, disciplines and market segments. From industrial electronic installation, maintenance and service, to computer network troubleshooting, maintenance and management, to calibration and quality control, Fluke tools are on the job. Typical customers and users are technicians, engineers, meteorologists, and network professionals. These are the people that stake their reputation on their tools, and use tools to help extend their personal power and abilities.

For the past few years, portability, ruggedness, safety, ease of use and uncompromising quality have become adjectives used by customers when referring to Fluke products. Fluke is the premier brand of electronic test tools. And for every new manufacturing plant or office facility built today, there arises another group of customers that will rely on Fluke products.