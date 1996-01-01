IVT Membership

Source: Institute of Validation Technology
The Institute of Validation Technology exclusive membership benefits include:
Institute of Validation Technology=company%> exclusive membership benefits include:A subscription to the IVT Insider, a quarterly newsletter that provides current information on regulations, FDA enforcement practices, and industry trends.The Validation Dictionary, an exclusive lexicon of more than 750 terms, symbols, references, and acronyms commonly used in the drug and diagnostics industries.An extensive Internet presentation of industry sites and links.A membership card and certificate.A discount on our entire product line of publications, special editions, training videos, conferences, documentation, and much more.
<%=company%>, 200 Business Park Way Suite F, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411-1742. Tel: 561-790-2025. Fax: 561-790-2065.