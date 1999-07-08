Natural Foods Group Tells AMA to "Clean up Its Own House" Before Taking on Supplements

The National Nutritional Foods Association (NNFA; Newport Beach, CA), a trade group representing the interests of retailers and manufacturers of dietary supplements, natural foods, and other products, has reacted sharply to comments by the American Medical Association (AMA) at its recently-completed annual policymaking convention.

"It's ironic that the AMA wants to take on the safety of dietary supplements when prescription drugs kill about 106,000 people annually and injure another 2.1 million," said Michael Q. Ford, NNFA's executive director, referring to a study published last year in the Journal of the American Medical Association. "By contrast, according to FDA records, dietary supplements average less than 16 deaths per year. That means supplements are more than 6,000 times safer than heavily regulated medications. Clearly, the AMA needs to clean up its own house before taking on any other industry."

During the AMA meeting, the Associated Press reported that members of the AMA would like to regulate supplements as "real drugs" and increase the regulatory accountability of the industry to the FDA. Reasons cited by the AMA include the widespread use of supplements and the proliferation of advertisements for them. According to Ford, however, the FDA currently has all the enforcement power it needs to regulate supplements as the result of legislation in 1994.

"The passage of the Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act (DSHEA), which had overwhelming public support, actually increased FDA's enforcement powers over the dietary supplement industry and established important new labeling and potency standards. The problem is not lack of regulation, as the AMA suggests, but lack of enforcement by the FDA when appropriate."

Appropriate enforcement action, according to Ford, would be to target the "outliers"—companies operating outside the legitimate dietary supplement industry framework as established by DSHEA by making exaggerated claims and marketing products for recreational use rather than nutritional support. "There is no justification for medical-style claims on dietary supplements. The outliers are obvious and the FDA needs to go after them and bring the hammer down," Ford said. "Enforcement of DSHEA should be the FDA's most crucially important task."

Common Myths

According to NNFA, physicians (and some consumers) are wary of nutritional supplements and "functional foods" (foods with alleged or implied medicinal qualities) because of misinformation—about supplements as well as the FDA's role in regulating them. Many consumers today believe that for the past few years supplements have been unregulated. Not so.

Because supplements are foods (and not drugs), the FDA regulates them as such. The agency has the power to ensure that products are both safe and accurately labeled; before marketing, the FDA must be notified of intended label claims.

Passage of the Diatary Supplement Health and Education Act (DSHEA) in 1994 actually strengthened FDA's enforcement reach over supplements by establishing new labeling and potency standards. Some would say—and I agree—that the supplement industry gladly surrendered some of its autonomy in return for making mild medical claims. Before DSHEA no claims of any kind could be made.

Under DSHEA regs, moreover, the FDA has the power to:

Refer companies for criminal action for selling toxic or unsanitary products.

Seize supplements posing an "unreasonable or significant risk of illness or injury" [Section 402 (a)].

Stop ingredients from being marketed without safety data.

Prevent the sale of whole classes of supplements if they pose a public health hazard.

Obtain injunctions against the sale of supplements carrying false or unsubstantiated claims.

Require supplement makers to adhere to Good Manufacturing Practices, as well as guidelines for potency, cleanliness of manufacturing sites, and product stability.

The other big knock against supplements is that they're unsafe. Most news stories on supplements (and, it seems, on everything else) tend to be disaster-oriented (take Phen-Phen, for example). But when it comes to deaths and injuries, the medical establishment's own statistics work against the notion that drugs are safe and supplements kill. The April 14 issue of The Journal of the American Medical Association reported that 100,000 deaths a year resulted from prescription and over-the-counter drugs; more than 2.2 million individuals have serious adverse reactions to pharmaceuticals. By contrast, supplements appeared to cause no more than 2,500 serious adverse events and fewer than 80 deaths.

Of course the pharmaceutical industry has every right to contest these figures: How many lives are saved by pharmaceutical products each year? Probably a lot more than 100,000 (the "death toll," if you will), and perhaps more than organizations like NNFA would admit. But also, probably far fewer than pharmaceutical manufacturers would like to believe.

Physicians, most of whom were once science majors, are also concerned of the lack of scientific evidence backing the use of supplements. In its literature, NNFA's lists prestigious medical journals that have reported clinical studies on supplements. A check on Medline, the National Library of Medicine's free online database, shows this to be true. However, pharmaceutical clinical studies are well funded and typically involve hundreds or thousands—sometimes tens of thousands—of subjects. Supplement studies tend to be small and poorly funded. Many do not use placebo control.

By no stretch does that mean that supplements are junk. Some supplements (chondroitin, vitamin E, and many others) appear to be quite effective. Even when they don't work, most dietary supplements are safe enough that their placebo effect alone makes them valuable, especially for disorders where conventional medicine fails. Let us not forget the power of placebo in conventional medicine.

Nutritional supplements are here to stay, so industry and government had better get together on reasonable regulations for these products. As I stated earlier in this space, safety and truth-in-labeling are the only issues that should concern the FDA regarding supplements. If a product is safe and doesn't make outrageous claims, let the buyer beware. How many expensive consumer products live up to their advertising claims?

The problem arises when individuals use ineffective supplements for conditions—sometimes very serious ones—for which conventional treatments can cure the disease or improve quality of life. How often does that happen? Who knows. For that matter, how many sick individuals refuse to see a doctor? How many don't take their life-saving medications?

At some point, individuals become responsible for their own physical and financial well-being. To take or not to take truthfully labeled supplements is part of that responsibility.

For more information on NNFA: Tracy Taylor, National Nutritional Foods Association, 3931 MacArthur Blvd., Suite 101, Newport Beach, CA 92660. Tel: 949-622-6272, ext. 245. Email: ttaylor@nnfa.org.

