Professional Services

and Installation & ConsultingCalibration Manager training courses are designed to give you the tools and skills you need to use the software for optimal productivity. Our professional trainer will guide you through each feature and assist you as you enter data to gain a comprehensive understanding of the software. The training will help you get your system up and running quickly and efficiently to meet FDA and ISO 9000 requirements.

Blue Mountain Quality Resources, Inc. offers various types of training, so you can choose what will be most beneficial for you and your facility. Center training for Calibration Manager and Crystal Reports is designed to give you small group instruction with opportunities to interact with the instructor and other students. These training classes are scheduled throughout the United States at state-of-the-art computer training facilities.

Our on-site training classes, which can cover both Calibration Manager and Crystal Reports, bring a trainer directly to your facility. These classes use the same materials as the center training, but the training is customized to your specific needs and requirements.

We can also come to your facility and help get your system up and running. Our on-site Installation and Consulting Service brings a technical support specialist to your site. The support specialist can install the system, customize fields, set security and generally assist you in getting started with the software.

We have also added a calibration-related seminar to our 1999 training schedule. Check out "Establishing A Dynamic, Effective Calibration Program: Calibration Fundamentals & Best Practices", taught by Ralph Bertermann of the Lighthouse Training Group. Mr. Bertermann brings years of calibration and metrology field experience to this dynamic course.

Contact Blue Mountain Quality Resources, Inc. for dates, places and price quotes.

Data Import

If you're a new Calibration Manager customer and you've been storing your data in another format, Blue Mountain Quality Resources' professional technical group will import data from your current database into Calibration Manager. We can import most data types into Calibration Manager.

Initially, we will need information about your current database system to provide you with a custom price quote for your import. When all of the information is confirmed and you're ready to move forward with the data import, we will schedule a mutually agreeable date with you for when we can expect to receive your data. Imports take approximately 5 working days from the date on which we receive your data.

For your custom quote, please contact us and ask to speak with a Product Specialist.

Report Writing

If you're a Calibration Manager for Windows user who wants custom reports, you can turn to Blue Mountain to get the job done. We've found that sometimes busy work schedules don't include time for you to design and create your own calibration, maintenance, or other reports, so we've developed our Custom Report Writing Service to assist you.

If you would like us to provide you with a no-obligation quote based on your specific calibration management report needs, please contact us or send us sample reports that you'd like created. We'll discuss with you how we can best help you with your unique report needs.

Blue Mountain Quality Resources knows that software only has value if it is correctly implemented. Our staff of experienced calibration and Software technicians are available to provide whatever level of assistance is necessary to make sure Calibration Manager is implemented successfully at your company.

