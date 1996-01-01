Technical Guide: Conducting Effective Medical Device Validations

Gain a thorough understanding of the basic concepts, techniques, and requirements necessary to meet current FDA expectations and requirements in accordance with the Quality System Regulation with this technical guide
Institute of Validation Technology a thorough understanding of the basic concepts, techniques, and requirements necessary to meet current FDA expectations and requirements in accordance with the Quality System Regulation with this technical guide. Readers will also gain insight into their company's corporate validation policy for conducting timely, efficient, and effective medical device validations. Using case studies and pragmatic examples, readers learn the critical concepts and "principles" of validation.
Topics include but are not limited to the following:Regulatory requirements (law), product safety, process control, and economicsValidation: design control and manufacturingDeveloping the validation master plan and SOPsWhen to revalidateCreating and executing IQ, OQ, and PQ protocolsUsing quality tools and statisticsSoftware verification and validation strategiesHow to deal with change control and out-of-specification conditionsTraining
