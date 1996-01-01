Vacuum Pressure Pumps

Barnant Companym pressure pumps are suitable for many applications. Typical applications include air/gas sampling, pressure/vacuum filtration, precious metal recovery, process control, suction units, analysis instrumentation, film making, environmental safety monitoring, aerating equipment, and pneumatic controls.
Some of the features include:Vacuum to 21.3"HgPressure to 35 psi intermittent; 10 psi continuousFree air capacity 0.39 CFMNo vacuum oil requiredQuiet operationPortable with molded carrying handleOn/Off switchPower cord compartmentLow-friction piston, service free motor
