analytical laboratory, calibration, system integration, rotary agglomerators, bin transporters, granulators

Glatt Air Techniques is a leading manufacturer of solids processing equipment including drying, coating and granulation technologies. Since 1972, pharmaceutical manufacturers looking to meet the challenges of stringent processing requirements have used Glatt Air Techniques' (GAT) innovative solutions and process systems. With a broad range of technology and equipment, GAT offers drying, granulating, coating & layering, size reduction, material handling & containment, clean room & isolation, CIP/WIP delivery systems and Engineering Services. The GAT facility in Ramsey, NJ provides process development, clinical and contract manufacturing in a cGMP, FDA registered facility.

Glatt Air Techniques is a member of the International Glatt Group of Companies, which was founded in 1954. As a global technology provider, the International Glatt Group of Companies maintains sales, engineering support and research operations in each of the worlds major industrial markets.

