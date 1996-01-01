bacteria identification, fatty acid analysis, biological testing, DNA sequencing, genetic analysis, strain tracking Source: Acculab / Accugenix, Inc.

Established in 1990, Acculab specializes in microbe identification for clients in industry and in academic and government research institutions.

Technology

Acculab is recognized as a leader in the use of cellular fatty acid(GC)technology for reliable identification of a wide range of microbe species, including aerobic and anaerobic bacteria, yeasts and molds. This method produces highly reliable microbial "finger prints" that are compared to the largest database of any of the commercially available automated systems.

Acculab is also one of only two laboratories in the world currently offering rapid identifications using a newly available automated system based on sequencing of the 16s rRNA gene. This method, although now serving primarily as a backup for fatty acid identification, is proving to be highly reliable as well as cost effective.

Other Services

In addition to microbe identification, Acculab also offers a range of specialized data analysis services designed for industrial QC clients. These include strain tracking services that assist clients in locating the source of contaminants as well as sample trending and profiling that are useful in validation of disinfection procedures and for monitoring of various barrier technologies in manufacturing facilities.

Quality Procedures

Acculab is fully compliant with cGMP and GLP requirements. All testing procedures are rigorously monitored by in-house Quality Control and by an external Quality Assurance unit. Clients are encouraged to audit our facilities and to test our procedures by sending quality control cultures that are run at no cost.