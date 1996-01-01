balance enclosure, filtration systems, hazardous particulates, vapors, containment, energy consumption

Flow Sciences' mission is to provide containment systems for laboratory, pilot plant and manufacturing areas. The products are designed to protect operators from exposure to hazardous particulates and vapors while performing delicate operations.

The designs are focused on achieving the the following goals:



maximized containment

ergonomic ease of use

equipment performance

minimize energy consumption

flexibility in design

The experience of the Flow Sciences team, with over thirty years experience in laboratory containment, is available to you! After viewing our web site, call us so we can provide solutions for your needs.