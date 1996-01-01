bottles, glass, packaging, SGD pharma, vials, bottle feeding equipment

Thank you for your interest in SGD Pharma, the global leader in glass packaging for the Pharmaceutical industry.
SGD Pharma is part of the Saint-Gobain Group, a 20 billion-dollar group, with a 300-year history in manufacturing glass. Over 20% of group revenues are derived from molded glass containers.
SGD benefits from the SG group operational scale and manufacturing expertise, providing unmatched quality and operational efficiency from any of our 6 plants around the world.
SGD product innovations and services to clients include:
- Standard vial designs for all major global markets, plus unique configurations such as U-SAVE for nasal and biotech applications.
- "ASOLVEX", our new Type I borosilicate glass: meets all Int'l compendia with 3x reduction in Aluminum levels. Enhances stability for metal sensitive drugs and aids with any future FDA labeling requirements for Aluminum content.
- Production in certified class 100,000 clean rooms for the entire cold-end production, ensuring the lowest particulate burden in our CleanPak modules. (available at 5 plants worldwide)
- 100% Automated Quality Inspections performed at 5 different points in the production.
- Specialty Services such as Internal Siliconization, Plastification and external Decoration available via in-house resources.
- Conversion to SAP R/3 system worldwide allowing: instant access to client information at all mfg. sites from anywhere in the world; enhanced EDI capabilities and complete Y2K compliance.
Visit our Website at www.sgd-pharma.com for more information or contact us at sgd.pharma@sgd.saint-gobain.com or call 212 223-7100