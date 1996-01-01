chemical transfer hoses, teflon lined fittings, sight glass assy, silicone hoses, teflon hose couplings, convoluted teflon tubing

www.pharmaceuticalonline.com

Company Profile | January 1, 1996

Source: Page International Inc.
Page International is the premier manufacturer of PTFE® hose. Our primary product line includes:
  • PTFE® Tubing
  • Stainless Braided "Seamless" Convoluted PTFE®
  • Polypropylene Braided "Seamless" Convoluted PTFE®
  • Kynar® Braided "Seamless" Convoluted PTFE®
  • Rubber Covered "Smooth Bore" PTFE®
  • Stainless Braided "Smooth Bore" PTFE®
  • Electrically Conductive PTFE®

Page caters to the Chemical, Food, and Pharmaceutical markets. The ability to create different fluoroplastic inner liners with specialized braiding capabilities, is why Page International is in a class of its own.

Other Products include:
  • Sight Glass Assemblies
  • Silicone Hose Assemblies
  • PTFE® Encapsulated Fittings
  • 316 SS Fittings
  • Exotic Metal and Non-metallic Fittings
