chemical transfer hoses, teflon lined fittings, sight glass assy, silicone hoses, teflon hose couplings, convoluted teflon tubing

Source: Page International Inc.
Page International is the premier manufacturer of PTFE® hose. Our primary product line includes:
- PTFE® Tubing
- Stainless Braided "Seamless" Convoluted PTFE®
- Polypropylene Braided "Seamless" Convoluted PTFE®
- Kynar® Braided "Seamless" Convoluted PTFE®
- Rubber Covered "Smooth Bore" PTFE®
- Stainless Braided "Smooth
Bore" PTFE®
- Electrically Conductive PTFE®
Page caters to the Chemical, Food, and Pharmaceutical markets. The ability to create different fluoroplastic inner liners with
specialized braiding capabilities, is why Page International is in a class of its own.
Other Products include:
- Sight Glass Assemblies
- Silicone Hose Assemblies
- PTFE®
Encapsulated Fittings
- 316 SS Fittings
- Exotic Metal and Non-metallic Fittings