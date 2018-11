coating, granulator, drying process equipment, compactors, tableting, contract manufacturing, presses, layering Source: Vector Corporation

Manufacturer of coating, granulating and drying process equipment for the pharmaceutical, chemical, food, confectionery and related industries for the processing of powders, granules, tablets and similar solid form materials.

Vector provides full service customer support through engineered systems, process development laboratories, field service, and system validation. Product line includes tablet presses, tablet coating machines, fluid bed granulators/dryers/coaters, roller compactors, high shear granulator mixers and automated process control systems.