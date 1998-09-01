Crane Co. To Acquire Dow Chemical's Plastic-Lined Piping Products Division

Crane Co., a manufacturer of engineered industrial products, has signed an agreement to acquire the plastic lined piping products division of Dow Chemical Co., located in Bay City, MI. The transaction is subject to regulatory approval.

Dow Plastic-Lined Piping Products had sales of approximately $23 million last year. It supplies lined pipe and valves to a variety of chemical process and industrial markets. The business will complement Crane's Resistoflex division, located in Marion, NC, and the two operations will be integrated to enhance the combined product and service offerings to the market place.