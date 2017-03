Explosion Suppression System Brochure

Fike Corporationrochure highlights the benefits of explosion suppression systems over other strategies, and to identify where, when, and how the systems are used to mitigate the effects of industrial explosions. The explosion suppression systems represent technology that responds faster and more reliably than older explosion suppression technology available today for industrial process safety.

Also featured are the company's "Total Concept Explosion Protection" capabilities, that include explosion testing, explosion training & certification and engineering workshops and seminars on the subject of explosion, field service, factory training & certification, and engineering workshops and seminars on the subject of explosion protection.

