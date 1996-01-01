H.S. Crocker,Crocker,packaging,portion pack,foil,pressure sensitive foil,film, Source: H. S. Crocker Co., Inc.

At our Huntley, Ill., plant we are focused on providing printed packaging solutions that meet customer requirements for specialty printed pieces. Utilizing wide web RotoLex presses capable of up to 8 color printing, we pride ourselves on having manufacturing flexibility tailored to provide Quality and Service superior to all.

From portion pack lidding to paper and pressure sensitive labels, H.S. Crocker has all the answers to all of your printed packaging needs.

Specialty printing on various substrates such as Foil, Films and paper, converted into the contour of your strict requirements