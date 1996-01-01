international,non-profit association,Bethesda,Maryland, pharmaceutical,Sciences,technology,Parenteral Drug Association,pharmaceutical community

PDA, an international non-profit association, located in Bethesda, Maryland, has been promoting the advancement of pharmaceutical sciences and technology for over fifty years. Founded in 1946 as the Parenteral Drug Association, PDA has provided members of the pharmaceutical community with a forum for professional exchange, information-sharing, and educational development. From parenteral sciences to oral dosages to biotechnology, PDA continues to adapt its services to meet the changing interests of the pharmaceutical industry.

PDA is currently the organizational home to over 9,000 scientists from around the world involved in the development, manufacture, quality control, and regulation of pharmaceuticals and related products. The Association's technical meetings, conferences, technical forums, and educational programs have earned international praise and recognition.

In addition to its educational programs, PDA disseminates information to members of the pharmaceutical industry through its publications, the PDA Journal of Pharmaceutical Science and Technology, which contains information on the latest developments in pharmaceutical sciences, and the PDA Letter, featuring news about industry and regulatory issues.

Please visit our website to see our Calendar of Events.