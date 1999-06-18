New HPLC Columns Accelerate Analytical and Purification Processes

Waters Corp. (Milford, MA) has launched a new HPLC column line—Xterra. The new columns feature Waters' new Hybrid Particle Technology, an organic/inorganic hybrid that has the positive attributes of both silica and polymer. This novel material enables significant improvements in speed, peak shape, and usable pH range—attributes that will help accelerate the analytical and purification processes for lead generation and lead optimization.

"For example, two micron XTerra columns have enabled us to run 45 second gradients with high peak capacity," said Uwe Neue, director of Applied Technologies at Waters. "In addition, XTerra columns deliver the sharpest, most symmetrical peaks for all basic compounds with maximum resolution. Their usable pH range from one to 12 provide polymeric pH resistance with the performance of silica."

XTerra columns are now available in four particle sizes and in four different chemistries. The complete product line offers over 270 configurations.

Waters Corp. is devoted to HPLC, thermal analysis, and mass spectrometry. The company manufactures columns and sample preparation products at two cGMP chromatography materials synthesis facilities in Taunton, MA and Wexford, Ireland.

For more information: Douglas A. Berthiaume, President and CEO, Waters Corp., 34 Maple St., Milford, MA 01757. Tel: 508-478-2000. Fax: 508-482-3361.