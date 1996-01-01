Brochure on Engineered Rupture Discs

Fike Corporationptions of typical applications, design and manufacturing capabilities for narrow-tolerance critical-use rupture discs make this brochure useful for customers who can't use conventional pressure relief and actuation devices. Engineered rupture disc devices work well for pressure relief applications. These discs are suitable for applications that require one or more of the following: non-standard holder designs, high performance rupture disc, exotic materials, special machining and welding techniques, and comprehensive documentation and testing procedures.

