Osmonics Purchases Liquid Cartridge Filter Business Source: GE Osmonics Inc.

GE Osmonics Inc.onics, Inc. has signed an agreement with Johns Manville (Denver, CO) to purchase its Hypure liquid cartridge filter business. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Johns Manville's Hypure fiberglass disposable filters are used for general industrial liquids filtration, coatings, high-temperature and high-viscosity applications, and organic solvent purification. Newly developed polymer filters have expanded the Hypure filter line's capabilities for use in applications requiring absolute-rated filters, higher temperatures than other synthetic media filters, as well as high-viscosity and applications requiring FDA acceptable materials.

"The addition of these disposable products gives Osmonics a more complete line of filtration media and broadens our cartridge portfolio," said Dean Spatz, Osmonics chairman and CEO. In particular, the acquisition of the Hypure product line by Osmonics' Filtration Global Business Unit will help the Company to meet the growing needs of distributing worldwide, Spatz said.

