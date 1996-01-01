output power supplies, tube facing tools, leak free containment, R&D systems, valves, fittings Source: Swagelok Company

Last year, Swagelok unveiled a new line of sanitary products and brought new thinking to the biopharm industry. Swagelok TS series sanitary fittings, DR series radial diaphragm valves, and the Swagelok welding system offer superior solutions that enhance system cleanliness, minimize entrapment areas, and reduce the time and effort required for system validation.

This year, please join us at INTERPHEX 2000, Booth 538, to learn more about Swagelok's new thinking for cleaner systems. On March 22, two Swagelok experts will present findings from their latest research.

Sunniva R. Collins, Ph.D., Swagelok Research Metallurgist

Weldability and Corrosion Studies of AISI 316L Electropollished Tubing

10:00 to 10:45 a.m., Room 1E13 Explore the results of research to identify the optimum chemistries for best corrosion resistance of 316L after welding.

10:00 to 10:45 a.m., Room 1E13 David M. Simko, Manager, Swagelok Marketing Resources

Clean Analytical Instrumentation Systems Enhance Pharmaceutical Process Validation

3:30 to 4:15 p.m., Room 1E13 Learn how the cleanliness of a sampling system is directly related to reliability and repeatability.

For more information about Swagelok, visit our web site at www.swagelok.com.