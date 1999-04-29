Pharmaceutical Applications for Water Activity

Anthony J. Fontana Jr., Decagon Devices

Introduction

Knowledge of the water activity of pharmaceutical solids (proteins, drugs, and excipients) is essential to obtain a solid dosage form with optimal chemical, physical, microbial, and shelf-life properties. Water activity (a w ) influences the chemical stability, microbial stability, flow properties, compaction, hardness, and dissolution rate of dosage forms of pharmaceuticals, proteins, biopharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, and phytochemicals. The importance of the measurement of water activity has been long recognized by the food industry. Although the measurement of water activity is traditionally less common to the pharmaceutical industry, the equipment used is suitable for pharmaceutical products.

Water activity (a w ), or equilibrium relative humidity (ERH), is a measure of the free water in a pharmaceutical dosage form. It is defined as the ratio of the water vapor pressure of the substance (p) to the vapor pressure of pure water (p o ) at the same temperature; a w = p/p o . Equilibrium relative humidity is water activity expressed as a percentage; ERH = a w x 100. Water associated with a substance is classified as either free or bound. Free water (sometimes called mobile or unbound) is loosely adsorbed on the surface of the substance and has properties of bulk water. Bound water is directly or tightly associated with a material and is not readily available for chemical interaction with other species. Additionally, some water is less tightly bound, with properties reflecting a much higher level of structure than bulk water but less than that of tightly bound water. Thus, the amount of free water rather than the amount of total water is critical to the chemical and physical stability of a drug substance that is moisture sensitive.

At equilibrium, the water activity of a material is equal to the relative humidity (RH) of the atmosphere in which it is stored. Knowledge of whether water will absorb or desorb from a particular component is essential to prevent degradation, especially if one of the substances is moisture sensitive. For example, two separate materials (initially at different water contents and a w s) stored at 25% RH will reach a water activity of 0.25, although the final water content of the two materials will be different. If the materials are moved to a higher or lower RH, then the water will increase or decrease respectively until equilibrium is reached. Likewise, if two materials of differing water activities and the same water content are mixed together, then the water will adjust between the materials until an equilibrium water activity is obtained. Therefore, water activity over water content provides useful information for formulation design, manufacturing conditions, and packaging requirements.

The relationship between water content and water activity is complex. An increase in a w is almost always accompanied by an increase in the water content, but in a nonlinear fashion. These curves are determined experimentally. Many disciplines use water content calculations to regulate product quality; however, water content measurement can be inaccurate and time-consuming, especially for pharmaceuticals. For example, a particular compound has a water content of 0.05%, and measuring water content in this range is difficult and requires a precision balance. For this compound, changes as small as 0.02% in water content corresponded with a 0.2 change in a w . Clearly, the a w measurement permits much tighter control of the product's specifications.

Microbial Growth

Water activity is a better index for microbial growth than water content. The water activity concept has served the microbiologist and food technologist for decades and is the most commonly used criterion for safety and quality. Microorganisms have a limiting a w below which they cannot grow. Knowledge of the behavior of microorganisms in pharmaceutical products at different a w levels is important in meeting Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Laws.

Component Compatibility

The importance of water activity as opposed to total water is used in preformulation compatibility studies involving moisture-sensitive drugs. Hygroscopic excipients (starch, cellulose, and magaldrate) have successfully been formulated for use with moisture sensitive drugs. The excipients may preferentially bind moisture and make the dosage form less susceptible to changes in relative humidity during manufacture, shipment, storage, or patient use, thus extending shelf-life. This is also applicable to other polymer systems of pharmaceutical interest, such as proteins (gelatin, keratin) and various synthetic hydrogels.

Stability

Protein, enzyme, and biopharmaceutical stability is influenced significantly by water activity due to their relatively fragile nature. Great care must be taken to prevent aggregation under pharmaceutically relevant conditions. Most proteins, enzymes, and biopharmaceuticals also must maintain integrity to remain active. Maintaining critical water activity levels to prevent dissolution, aggregation, and conformational changes from occurring is important to deliver the correct dosage.

Additional Applications

Water activity of powders effects the flow, caking, compaction, and strength properties of solid dosage forms. Additionally, a w is used in the study of shelf-life, aging, and packaging requirements of pharmaceuticals. Water activity also has uses in design and development of coating technology. Understanding the response of solid dosage forms to changing environments aids in determination of formulation and packaging requirements. When tablets are in the process of equilibrating to a higher or lower value, or the tablets have a coating, the tablets should be crushed in order to obtain an accurate free moisture level for the entire tablet.

