press tooling, rotary tableting, punches, die table, tableting presses, pharmaceutical tablets, feed system Source: The Elizabeth Companies

Elizabeth Carbide Die Co., Inc., located in McKeesport, Pennsylvania (just outside of Pittsburgh), The Elizabeth Companies' headquarters and main manufacturing facility employs more than 150 machinists, engineers, quality control specialists, management and support staff. Elizabeth Carbide is the largest manufacturer of rotary and single-station press tooling serving the pharmaceutical industry in North and South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. Elizabeth is also a major source of quality tooling for hundreds of customers in a wide range of industries. The company has introduced the use of carbide punches and dies to the pharmaceutical industry in the United States. From a six-man shop in 1954, Elizabeth has grown to become a world leader, not only in tooling for pharmaceutical tablets, but for carbide indexable cutting tool inserts, powdered metal and ceramic parts, electrical contacts, battery parts, catalysts, and confectionery products for the food and candy industries.

In January 1999, the tablet press division of The Elizabeth Companies, Elizabeth-Hata International, finished construction on a new 58,000 square foot tabletting press facility in North Huntingdon, Pennsylvania (only 7 miles from their headquarters). Elizabeth-Hata was established in 1984 to sell and service Hata Tabletting Press equipment which is manufactured from Hata Iron Works, Ltd. in Kyoto, Japan. Today, the Hata Tabletting Systems have established a record of excellence and a reputation for reliability in a wide range of applications. Elizabeth-Hata is known for outstanding Hata Tabletting Presses, in-house designed and manufactured computer controls , computer controlled closed feeding system, and unsurpassed two and three-layer tabletting capabilities.

Elizabeth-Hata's new facility is designed to emulate a pharmaceutical production environment for clinical product trials and future contract manufacturing. With four (4) GMP compression suites rated as Class 100,000 clean rooms, Elizabeth-Hata is equipped with a full-service in-house laboratory for both equipment and product evaluations. This new facility, with its enhanced pharmaceutical capabilities, will enable Elizabeth to take its customers well into the 21st century.