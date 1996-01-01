press tooling, rotary tableting, punches, die table, tableting presses, pharmaceutical tablets, feed system

In January 1999, the tablet press division of The Elizabeth Companies, Elizabeth-Hata International, finished construction on a new 58,000 square foot tabletting press facility in North Huntingdon, Pennsylvania (only 7 miles from their headquarters). Elizabeth-Hata was established in 1984 to sell and service Hata Tabletting Press equipment which is manufactured from Hata Iron Works, Ltd. in Kyoto, Japan. Today, the Hata Tabletting Systems have established a record of excellence and a reputation for reliability in a wide range of applications. Elizabeth-Hata is known for outstanding Hata Tabletting Presses, in-house designed and manufactured computer controls , computer controlled closed feeding system, and unsurpassed two and three-layer tabletting capabilities.
Elizabeth-Hata's new facility is designed to emulate a pharmaceutical production environment for clinical product trials and future contract manufacturing. With four (4) GMP compression suites rated as Class 100,000 clean rooms, Elizabeth-Hata is equipped with a full-service in-house laboratory for both equipment and product evaluations. This new facility, with its enhanced pharmaceutical capabilities, will enable Elizabeth to take its customers well into the 21st century.