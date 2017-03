risk assessment analysis, process validation, laboratory compliance, thermocouples, sterilization, technology transfers Source: Institute of Validation Technology

The Institute of Validation Technology (IVT) publisher of the Journal of Validation Technology and the Journal of cGMP Compliance is dedicated to expanding the global knowledge base for validation and compliance professionals in FDA-regulated industry. Through its educational publications, timely conferences, and other informational products, IVT stands alone in its quest to continually advance validation technology and practice and help assure compliance with FDA regulations.