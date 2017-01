RMP View Demo Source: Lakes Environmental Software

RMP View guides you through the analysis of offsite consequences of accidental releases of substances regulated under section 112(r) of the Clean Air Act.

Features include: Program Level Applicability, Emergency Response, Accident History, Offsite Consequence Analysis, Guidance Wizards, Complete Chemical Database, Worst-Case Release Scenarios, Alternative Release Scenarios, Inventory Management, Calculation of Toxic Endpoints, Report Ready Output, and Electronic Submission.