RVSI Introduces Visionscape I-Pak at InterPhex Show

At the InterPhex trade show in New York, RVSI Acuity CiMatrix, a division of Robotic Vision Systems Inc. (RVSI; Canton, MA), introduced Visionscape I-Pak, a new addition to its Visionscape family of machine vision products.

Visionscape I-Pak provides the full range of vision functionality required in pharmaceutical packaging operations. Standard tools include Optical Character Verification (OCV), automatic identification (including Data Matrix reading), and one-dimensional bar code reading. In addition, finished package inspections such as label presence can be performed.

Visionscape I-Pak has been designed to meet the broadened inspection requirements of pharmaceutical packaging operations. A variety of vision inspection tasks, including OCV, as well as Data Matrix and standard bar code reading are performed on a single vision platform. All these capabilities are implemented as software modules running on the Acuity 2000 vision engine.

This high-performance vision processor delivers the functionality of a complete vision system in a single PCI bus slot of the host PC. The Visionscape I-Pak is available in a board-level configuration for OEM customers as well as a system-level configuration including a stainless steel enclosure and PC. In addition to vision processing hardware and software, Visionscape I-Pak can also incorporate special purpose machine vision lighting solutions developed specifically for these applications by RVSI Northeast Robotics.

Robotic Vision Systems Inc. makes machine vision systems, which incorporate electro-optical or other non-contact techniques to replicate human vision.

For more information: Pat Costa, Chairman and CEO, Robotic Vision Systems Inc., 5 Shawmut Rd., Canton, MA 02021. Tel: 781-821-0830. Fax: 781-828-9852.