shipping products, temperature sensitive, insulated container, polyurethane foam, box liners, temperature tags

While FIP has been in business for over 20 years, the ENVIROCOOLER® line was created in 1994. Never to be a follower, ENVIROCOOLER® sought to set new standards for the temperature sensitive shipping market. With the belief that a product must perform well, be cost effective, and environmentally friendly, we set out and designed the ENVIROCOOLER® Environmentally Friendly Insulated Container line that is made from water-based, rigid polyurethane foam. This means no CFC's or HCFC's are contained in our product or emitted during production. On top of that, we made our ENVIROCOOLER® containers separable and established a world-wide recycling network for the foam.
