shipping products, temperature sensitive, insulated container, polyurethane foam, box liners, temperature tags

ENVIROCOOLER® a Division of Foremost in Packaging Systems, Inc. (FIP) is the leader in innovative, environmentally conscious, temperature sensitive shipping solutions.

While FIP has been in business for over 20 years, the ENVIROCOOLER® line was created in 1994. Never to be a follower, ENVIROCOOLER® sought to set new standards for the temperature sensitive shipping market. With the belief that a product must perform well, be cost effective, and environmentally friendly, we set out and designed the ENVIROCOOLER® Environmentally Friendly Insulated Container line that is made from water-based, rigid polyurethane foam. This means no CFC's or HCFC's are contained in our product or emitted during production. On top of that, we made our ENVIROCOOLER® containers separable and established a world-wide recycling network for the foam.

