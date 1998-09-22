Yamanouchi Shaklee Opens Solid Dosage Manufacturing Facility In U.S.

Yamanouchi Pharma Technologies, Inc.ompany%> has opened its first North American solid dosage pharmaceutical manufacturing facility at its Norman Manufacturing Center in Norman, OK.

The 58,482 square-foot facility, when fully operational, will include three production lines for solid dosage pharmaceutical manufacturing and administrative facilities, along with training and quality assurance and control activities.



The facility's first production line is devoted to fully integrated capsule manufacturing, primarily to produce Yamanouchi's tamsulosin, a treatment for functional symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia. The drug delivery systems currently include the Wowtab quick-dissolving tablet technology and the Ocas (Oral Controlled Absorption System), which facilitates drug release and absorption throughout the digestive tract and colon.

For more information: Yamanouchi Shaklee Pharma., 1050 Arastradero Road, Palo Alto, CA 94304. Telephone: 877-663-3643. Fax: 650-849-8565.