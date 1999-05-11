Yamanouchi Shaklee Pharma and Johnson & Johnson•Merck Sign Wowtab Development Agreement

Yamanouchi Pharma Technologies, Inc.pany%>announced today that it has entered into an agreement with Johnson & Johnson•Merck Consumer Products Co. for utilization of its Wowtab quick-dissolving, without-water tablet technology in the development and commercialization of an OTC product.

"The development and licensing of proprietary drug delivery technologies continues to be a key element of Yamanouchi Shaklee Pharma's business strategy," said Dan Green, Vice President of Business Development. "This agreement with J&J•Merck marks another significant addition to our portfolio of Rx and OTC drug delivery programs." The company is actively marketing Wowtab, the first patented quick-dissolving technology designed for conventional manufacturing and packaging equipment, plus the OCAS (Oral Controlled Absorption System) controlled-release technology, and has additional technologies in its development pipeline.

Yamanouchi Shaklee Pharma, located in the Stanford Research Park in Palo Alto, California, is a division of San Francisco-based Shaklee Corporation. Shaklee Corporation became a wholly owned subsidiary of Yamanouchi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. in 1989. With operations worldwide, Yamanouchi ranks third in sales in the Japanese pharmaceutical market.