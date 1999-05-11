Yamanouchi Shaklee Pharma and Warner-Lambert Company Enter Wowtab Commercialization Phase

Yamanouchi Pharma Technologies, Inc.pany%>(YSP) announced today that Warner-Lambert Company has exercised its option to enter into an exclusive license and supply agreement in con-nection with the Wowtab technology. The initiation of this phase signifies completion of the development/option phase, which had been undertaken last year.

"This arrangement with Warner-Lambert marks another significant achievement in YSP's goals for the development and licensing of proprietary drug delivery technologies," said Dan Green, Vice President of Business Development. The company is actively marketing Wow-tab, the first patented quick-dissolving technology designed for conventional manufacturing and packaging equipment, plus the OCAS (Oral Controlled Absorption System) controlled-release technology, and has additional technologies in its development pipeline.

Yamanouchi Shaklee Pharma, located in the Stanford Research Park in Palo Alto, California, is a divi-sion of San Francisco-based Shaklee Corporation. Shaklee became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ya-manouchi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. in 1989. With operations worldwide, Yamanouchi ranks third in sales in the Japanese pharmaceutical market.