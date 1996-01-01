analyzers, sampling systems, breathing apparatus, diagnostic tools, emissions, controllers

Source: Neutronics Inc.
Neutronics Inc. is comprised of three operating
divisions, the Ntron Division (which includes
Ceramatec Industrial), Biomarine Inc., and the
Automotive Division. Each division of Neutronics
is involved in either gas handling or gas
analysis. The Ntron Division concentrates on
providing protection from flash fires and
explosions in processes through the use of process
oxygen analyzers and inert gas control systems.
Biomarine manufactures closed-circuit,
self-contained, breathing apparatuses (SCBA) which
provide respiratory protection for persons
involved in hazardous waste handling, mine rescue,
fire fighting, and military/ government
operations. The Automotive Division produces the
#1 refrigerant identifier in the world. This
division also manufactures an Air-Radicator™ - and
automatic air purge tool – used to purge air
directly from refrigerant. The refrigerant
identifier and Air-Radicator™ are also used in the
HVAC industry. Additionally, Neutronics
manufactures halon identifiers, halon recyclers,
and transducers for the communications industry.