aseptic drying, biological manufacturing, parenthals, ophthalmics, lyophilization, formulation development

Ben Venue Laboratories develops and manufactures sterile products under contract to our customers. We have contributed to the creation and successful marketing of many significant pharmaceutical products for over sixty years. We posses an unrivaled background...the broadest range of experience in the contract parenteral manufacturing industry.

Major ethical manufacturers as well as start-up companies bring their potential products to Ben Venue for dosage form development, clinical manufacturing, and full-scale production.

Many of these companies are capable of performing these tasks themselves, but shrewdly...don't.

These companies have learned that the strategic use of contract development and manufacturing frees them to direct their energies elsewhere...where they are better rewarded.

Although we are well known for our expertise in lyophilized parenterals, Ben Venue is also a major developer and manufacturer of liquid injectables, sterile ophthalmics, sterile topicals, materials for sterile in-vivo devices and sterile diagnostics.

With our extensive experience and expertise, we can help you with development of new dosage forms and manufacturing procedures. We can also adapt your existing dosage forms and procedures to our facilities and equipment, whether as an alternate source of supply or as part of a contingency plan. Our flexibility enables us to handle batch sizes from small pilot-scale to large production volume.

Markets Served

parenterals (lyophilized and liquid)

topicals

ophthalmics

diagnostics

veterinary products

devices

formulation development

aseptic filling

lyophilization

vacuum drying from nonaqueous solvents

terminal sterilization of liquids

packing, labeling, and cartoning

product and process development of sterile products

product-specific process validation

cycle development for lyophilizaiton

cycle development for terminal sterilizaiton

performance of stability studies

analytical methods development

quality assurance

chemical and microbiology control labs

methods validation

14 production lyophilizers

four aseptic-filling suites

terminal sterilization facility

six packaging lines

automatic inspection

two laboratory lyophilizers

product and process development

package development

regulatory assistance

exceptionally small batches