biocides, fuel conditioners, algaecides, corrosion inhibitors, water treatment, odor control Source: Calgon Corporation

Calgon is a leading producer of specialty chemicals for the industrial biocide, water treatment, papermaking, surface treatment, and personal care industries. Calgon is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA and employs 1,000 people worldwide. Calgon is a subsidiary of English China Clays plc of London, England.