bulk solids handling, content uniformity solutions, flow properties testing, powder flow problems, segregation consulting, bin and hopper design

Founded in 1966, Jenike & Johanson has more experience in the field of bulk solids flow than any other engineering firm in the world. We have provided service to more than 2,500 clients in industries such as chemical processing, pharmaceuticals, power/utilities, metals, mining, solid waste, glass, pulp and paper, foods/food processing, and consumer products from detergents to eye shadow. Our staff of consulting and design engineers is supported by four laboratory facilities in the United States, Canada, and Chile.