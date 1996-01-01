chemical products, heat exchangers, centrifugal pumps, dispersion equipment, analytical testing, pump repair

In addition, the company offers process system design capability. Waukesha Cherry-Burrell operates facilities in Delavan, Wisconsin; Louisville, Kentucky; Mexico City, Mexico; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Northvale, New Jersey; Aarhus, Denmark; Milan, Italy; and Modesto, California. It is represented by an extensive network of stocking distributors and international representatives.
At its manufacturing plants, equipment and systems are machined, fabricated and assembled according to quality standards that meet or exceed industry and regulatory requirements.