Class 100,000 Cleanrooms: On the Cutting Edge of Quality and Cleanliness Source: Saint-Gobain Desjonqueres Pharmaceutical Division

<%=company1%> continues to make significant capital investments in its plants to meet the exacting standards of the pharmaceutical industry. The plants of Mers, Kipfenberg, Azuqueca, Sao Paulo and Sucy-en Brie are all equipped with Class 100,000 cleanrooms.

Specifically, this means that dimensional control, quality assurance and shrink wrap packaging are all done in a cleanroom environment characterized by the following controls:



Positive air pressure environment.

Around the clock monitoring of air filtration and replenishment.

Equipment and personnel access via isolation chambers.

Specialized apparel for machine operators.

Packaging materials and machinery selected for dust-free operation.

Automatic shrink wrap pack.

Real-time communication with the forming operations via computer terminal.

In the field of glass moulding operations in protected cleanrooms, SGD Pharma has always acted as a pioneer. The 5 pharmaceutical Saint-Gobain plants do enclose their manufacturing assurance operations in Class 100,000 cleanrooms. In these plants, production is specialized and totally dedicated to the production of packaging for the pharmaceutical industry.

From the glass composition to the product filling, SGD Pharma offers its pharmaceutical clients a quality level that meets the highest quality requirement within the field of healthcare.