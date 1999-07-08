Class 100,000 Cleanrooms: On the Cutting Edge of Quality and Cleanliness

Specifically, this means that dimensional control, quality assurance and shrink wrap packaging are all done in a cleanroom environment characterized by the following controls:
In the field of glass moulding operations in protected cleanrooms, SGD Pharma has always acted as a pioneer. The 5 pharmaceutical Saint-Gobain plants do enclose their manufacturing assurance operations in Class 100,000 cleanrooms. In these plants, production is specialized and totally dedicated to the production of packaging for the pharmaceutical industry.
From the glass composition to the product filling, SGD Pharma offers its pharmaceutical clients a quality level that meets the highest quality requirement within the field of healthcare.