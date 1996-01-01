couplings, reinforced rubber, high purity hose, sanitary fittings, flexible hose, tubing connectors, silicone tubing, sanitary hose Source: Sanitary Couplers, Inc.

Sanitary Couplers, Inc. manufactures fittings and hose assemblies exclusively for high purity applications. Our patented ReSeal® reusable sanitary fitting was invented in 1991 to reduce the expense associated with discarding high polish stainless steel fittings when a hose wears out.

Because not all applications are created equally, assemblies are also available with traditional permanently crimped end connections. Hose choices include USP VI silicone, PVC, Teflon®, FDA rubber, and stainless steel overbraided in sizes that range from 1/4" ID to 4" ID.

USP VI hose assemblies

316L stainless connections

15Ra standard internal surface finishes

electropolished fittings

color coded or stainless autoclaveable hose sleeves

permanent pinstamping for traceability

pre-pressure testing in-house

material and heat trace certifications

and same day or next day at no extra charge.

Common orders include: