couplings, reinforced rubber, high purity hose, sanitary fittings, flexible hose, tubing connectors, silicone tubing, sanitary hose

Sanitary Couplers, Inc. manufactures fittings and hose assemblies exclusively for high purity applications. Our patented ReSeal® reusable sanitary fitting was invented in 1991 to reduce the expense associated with discarding high polish stainless steel fittings when a hose wears out.
Because not all applications are created equally, assemblies are also available with traditional permanently crimped end connections. Hose choices include USP VI silicone, PVC, Teflon®, FDA rubber, and stainless steel overbraided in sizes that range from 1/4" ID to 4" ID.Common orders include: