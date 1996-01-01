data acquisition, monitoring instruments, signal isolators, thermocouplers, electronic design, level indicators

www.pharmaceuticalonline.com

January 1, 1996

Source: Devar, Inc.
Since 1961, Devar has been the municipal and industrial user's choice when it comes to quality Monitoring, Control & Data Acquisition Instrumentation.

Our Product Line Includes:
Lift Station Control Systems
Portable Field pH Indicator/Loggers
Portable Tank & Well Monitor/Loggers
Portable Force Main Pressure Recorders
pH Controllers
pH Signal Transmitter/Loggers 		Transmitters
Indicators
Isolators
Alarms
Calibrators
Sensors
Pneumatic Instrumentation

Devar instruments are available for 24-48 hour rush delivery, at no additional charge. Devar instruments are Made in the USA, have a 5 year Warranty and have approvals from Factory Mutual & Canadian Standards Association.

