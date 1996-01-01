www.pharmaceuticalonline.com

Digital Dispensing Pumps

Source: Barnant Company

Digital Dispensing Pumps
All digital dispensing pump models offer programmable dispensing capabilities
Barnant Company dispensing pump models offer programmable dispensing capabilities. Input the volume of the fluid required, and the pump will dispense it over and over at user command. These pumps dispense the same volume repeatedly and have reversible pumping direction for purging. Typical applications for these pumps include footswitch-controlled epoxy resin delivery, salad dressing dispensing, flavored coffee additive dispensing, and tablet coating dispensing.

Some of the features include:

  • Optional start/stop footswitch
  • Splash and fire-resistant
  • Easy-Load pump head
  • ±0.3% drive speed accuracy
  • ABS plastic housing
  • Membrane keypad

    Barnant Company, 28W092 Commercial Avenue, Barrington, IL 60010. Tel: 800-637-3739. Fax: 847-381-7053.

