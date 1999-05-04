FDA Inspects BioSpecifics Facility; Company to Make Capital Improvements

A recent inspection of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.'s (Lynbrook, NY) facilities by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) resulted in a number of observations that require prompt attention by the company. The company intends to address these matters with a full effort, including the making of capital improvements, all of which will be submitted for FDA review. BioSpecifics believes that these improvements will be productive and of future value.

The company emphasized that this effort will not interfere with their active pursuit of ongoing clinical development programs for Cordase treatment for Dupuytren's Disease, and Plaquase treatment for Peyronie's Disease.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is a pharmaceutical company with a major focus on wound healing and tissue remodeling.

