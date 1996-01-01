filter systems, gas purification, validation, air sampling, microfiltration, membrane filters, viscous removal

Click Here to View Pall's Industry Specific Site!

Pall's vision is to become the most widely consulted integrated source for high-end filtration and separations in our industry. We emphasize systems over components and provide sophisticated and unique custom-engineered solutions to complex customer problems. Pall's commitment to the science of filtration is to continually push the envelope of what is possible testing the limits of scientific, technical and service achievement. While internal generation of products remains our core focus, we will reach out to other companies, universities and customers to add complementary technologies to our product portfolio. We are determined to establish a geographic presence wherever growth opportunities exist. This led us into Europe in the early 1960s and into Asia, starting with Japan, more than 20 years ago. Today more than 60% of our business is outside the United States. This is now leading us into emerging growth areas such as China, India, the CIS and Latin American countries. We are fervent in our determination to always do what's right for our customers and for their businesses. This single strategic direction, above all others, is vital to our ongoing success.

Every manufacturer, municipal water supplier, laboratory, hospital and blood center is potentially a Pall customer. Collectively they share a need to be profitable, efficient and environmentally responsible producers of high-quality products. Pall's proprietary filtration and separations products are used to purify incoming raw materials, assure product quality, keep equipment running efficiently, extend the life of process fluids, and clean up and minimize solid, liquid and gaseous wastes.