Fittings Source: Top Line Process Equipment Company

This line of fittings includes standard, long tangent, mini, and large diameter fittings

Top Line Process Equipment Companyf fittings includes clamp, bevel seat, weld, biopharm, mini, and large diameter in sizes 6" OD through 12" OD. All fittings are available in 304 and 316L stainless steel. The biopharm and mini fittings feature 10 Ra and 15Ra EP finishes or 20 Ra mechanical and are manufactured to ASME BPE 1997 Specifications.

<%=company%> , P.O Box 264, Bradford, PA 16701. Tel: 800-458-6095 or 814-352-4626. Fax: 914-362-4453.

