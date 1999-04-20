Fluoroware to Market Cynergy Sanitary Components in Europe

At the InterPhex show held in New York this week, Fluoroware Inc. (Chaska, MN) announced that its Cynergy sanitary components, the nonmetallic fluid handling system capable of withstanding SIP/CIP cycles, are now available throughout Europe. Metron Technology (Burlingame, CA) will stock and distribute the product line in Europe for Fluoroware. Metron offices stocking the product line include Germany, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg.

Unlike stainless steel and exotic metal alloys, Cynergy components are ideal for manufacturing metal-sensitive proteins or for handling corrosive chemicals, such as sulfuric or hydrochloric acid. Since the North American market introduction in 1998, many large biotech and pharmaceutical companies have successfully installed these revolutionary products.

"With 90 percent of pharmaceutical production cost associated with product purification, manufacturers need ways to reduce contamination and maximize efficiency," said Jim Fleming, Fluoroware marketing manager. "Cynergy products are ideal, since they're easy-to-clean and are biofilm resistant."

Metron Technology sales engineers will train customers how to use off-the-shelf Cynergy components. Sales engineers can also explain how to build a Cynergy system using the company's patent-pending Cynergy weld-in-place equipment which produces seamless, contamination-free welds. On request, company representatives will also be at the customer's site for Cynergy system inspection and validation by local regulatory agencies.

Fluoroware's semiconductor manufacturing products include wafer carriers, storage boxes, and critical fluid management components.

Metron Technology is a global technology support company supplying products to the semiconductor and related industries.

For more information: Jim Fleming, Marketing Manager, Fluoroware Inc., 3500 Lyman Blvd., Chaska, MN 55318. Tel: 612-448-3131. Fax: 612-448-5576.