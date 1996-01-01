freeze dryers, laminar flow, clean rooms Source: Telstar S.A.

Telstar is a leading international supplier of freeze dryers, laminar flow and clean room systems for aseptic processing applications in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. With 35 years experience, annual sales over $35 million and equipment installed in more than 50 countries, Telstar is now the most successful privately owned manufacture of lyophilization and ultrafiltration technologies in the world. Employing over 175 people and with a modern manufacturing complex of 77,000 square feet capacity, Telstar excels at engineering and manufacturing custom systems to surpass your requirements. We encourage our customers to tour our facility to see how we build superior quality, and offer the best value in the industry.