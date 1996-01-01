Gauges Source: Top Line Process Equipment Company

Top Line Process Equipment Companyl SP Hygienic Pressure Gauges have been specifically designed for applications in the food and dairy, pharmaceutical and biotechnical industries. These gauges meet 3A, USDA and FDA sanitary standards.

Top-Flo Homogenizer Gauges are designed to withstand environments from food processing to pharmaceutical plants. These gauges also meet 3A, USDA and FDA sanitary standards. Homogenizer gauges are liquid filled to reduce the effects of severe operating conditions such as vibration and pulsations.

<%=company%>, PO Box 264, Bradford, PA 16701. Tel: 814-362-4626. Fax: 814-362-4453.

