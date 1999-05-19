International Isotopes Finishes Assembly, Testing of LINAC

International Isotopes Inc. (Denton, TX) has completed the assembly and testing of an upgraded LINAC obtained from the Superconducting Super Collider (Waxahachie, TX). The upgraded LINAC is capable of irradiating six targets simultaneously for the production of radioisotopes and radiochemicals widely used in nuclear medicine for diagnosis and therapy.

Radioisotopes that the LINAC is capable of irradiating include Tl-201, I-123, In-111, Pd-103, Ga-67, Co-57, Cu-67, Cu-64, Zn-62, and other research nuclides. These radioisotopes are the basis of the radiopharmaceutical industry and are used to provide finished radiopharmaceuticals for the nuclear medicine diagnostic market.

International Isotopes Inc. is a supplier of finished radiopharmaceuticals, pharmaceutical grade radiochemicals, radioisotopes, and brachytherapy devices used in nuclear medicine for diagnostics and therapeutic treatment of cancer and other diseases.

For more information: Carl Seidel, President and CEO, International Isotopes Inc., 3100 Jim Christal Rd., Denton, TX 76207. Tel: 940-484-9492. Fax: 940-484-0877.