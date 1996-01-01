www.pharmaceuticalonline.com

Product/Service

Journal of cGMP Compliance

Source: Institute of Validation Technology

Journal of cGMP Compliance
The Journal of cGMP Compliance is a peer-reviewed journal exclusively dedicated to providing practical approaches for implementing compliance practice and strategy
Institute of Validation TechnologyJournal of cGMP Compliance is a peer-reviewed journal exclusively dedicated to providing practical approaches for implementing compliance practice and strategy. By publishing over 350 pages of information annually, this journal is a primary source of compliance information. It publishes information on a variety of areas such as handling out-of-specification results, cGMP training programs, pre-approval inspections, auditing techniques, FDA inspections, design control, SOPs, and change control.

Features include:

  • Peer-reviewed articles on the latest issues from R&D operations to packaging
  • Regular features on FDA-483 observations and how to avoid them
  • Perspectives from current and former FDA officials
  • Status reports on pending changes to cGMP
  • Industry news from professional associations
  • Tips on handling FDA inspections and responding to warning letters

    • <%=company%>, 200 Business Park Way Suite F, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411-1742. Tel: 561-790-2025. Fax: 561-790-2065.

      Copyright © 1996-2017 VertMarkets, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Terms of Use. Privacy Statement.