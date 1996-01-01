The Journal of cGMP Compliance is a peer-reviewed journal exclusively dedicated to providing practical approaches for implementing compliance practice and strategy
Institute of Validation TechnologyJournal of cGMP Compliance is a peer-reviewed journal exclusively dedicated to providing practical approaches for implementing compliance practice and strategy. By publishing over 350 pages of information annually, this journal is a primary source of compliance information. It publishes information on a variety of areas such as handling out-of-specification results, cGMP training programs, pre-approval inspections, auditing techniques, FDA inspections, design control, SOPs, and change control.
Features include:Peer-reviewed articles on the latest issues from R&D operations to packagingRegular features on FDA-483 observations and how to avoid themPerspectives from current and former FDA officialsStatus reports on pending changes to cGMPIndustry news from professional associationsTips on handling FDA inspections and responding to warning letters
