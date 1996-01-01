Journal of cGMP Compliance Source: Institute of Validation Technology

Institute of Validation TechnologyJournal of cGMP Compliance is a peer-reviewed journal exclusively dedicated to providing practical approaches for implementing compliance practice and strategy. By publishing over 350 pages of information annually, this journal is a primary source of compliance information. It publishes information on a variety of areas such as handling out-of-specification results, cGMP training programs, pre-approval inspections, auditing techniques, FDA inspections, design control, SOPs, and change control.

Features include: Peer-reviewed articles on the latest issues from R&D operations to packaging Regular features on FDA-483 observations and how to avoid them Perspectives from current and former FDA officials Status reports on pending changes to cGMP Industry news from professional associations Tips on handling FDA inspections and responding to warning letters

