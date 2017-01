Journal of Validation Technology Source: Institute of Validation Technology

Institute of Validation TechnologyJournal of Validation Technology is a peer reviewed journal exclusively dedicated to providing practical approaches to conducting effective validations. By publishing over 400 pages of information annually, this journal is a primary source of validation information. It publishes information on a variety of areas including computers, facilities, equipment, statistics, processes, methods, cleaning, utilities, and calibration. Each issue also includes protocol templates, SOPs, or master plans on disk that can be readily customized to meet specific needs.

Features include: Four information packed issues annually Peer-reviewed papers, case studies, and commentaries written by industry experts and FDA officials Practical application of field-tested validation techniques Veteran insight into FDA enforcement practice Documentation templates available on disk Columns on current FDA areas of concern

